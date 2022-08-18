Elsie J. Runner

April 8, 1929 - Aug. 16, 2022

MATTOON — Elsie Jane Runner, age 93, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:42 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home, with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at Schilling Funeral Home.

Elsie was born on April 8, 1929, in Kinmundy, IL, the daughter of Roy Jacob Davisson and Cleta Hill (Brant). She married Virgil Lee Runner on September 6, 1946. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2001.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Hughes of Springfield, IL; granddaughters: Rachel Hutchings of Neoga, IL, and Yvette Rickleman of Mattoon, IL; grandson, Casey A. Hughes of Springfield, IL; and great-grandchildren: Adam Hutchings and Mollie Hutchings of Neoga, IL.

In addition to her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Runner; grandson, George Michael Runner; granddaughter, Annette Lee Willard; and brothers: James C. Davisson, Daniel L. Brant, and George E. Brant.

Elsie was employed at Brown Shoe Co. and Crawford Baby Shoes & Garment Factory, before retiring from Knowles Cafeteria. Elsie enjoyed reading and listening to music. She loved to go to the Riverboat Casinos. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially going out to eat with them. Elsie will be greatly missed.

