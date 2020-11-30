NEOGA — Elsie Naomi Orsborn, 89, of Neoga, Illinois passed away at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center in Mattoon, Illinois. She was born November 21, 1931, in Champaign County, Illinois, the daughter of Benjamin and Elsie (Bales) Thompson. Memorials are suggested to the Mullen Baptist Church C/O Michael Cole 583 N 3500 E Road, Neoga, IL 62447.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the French Cemetery of Allenville, Illinois.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
