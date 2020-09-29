WESTFIELD — Emma Jean Davis, age 93, of Westfield, IL passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Coles County, IL. She was born January 24, 1927 in Hutton Township, Coles County, IL the daughter of Albert Clarence Goble and Jessie Belle Eldridge Goble. On January 24, 1945 she married Clayton Eugene Davis in Santa Cruz, CA. He passed away on January 22, 1990.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Anderson of Casey, IL; Beverly Young (Alan) of Westfield, IL and Jody Thompson of Casey, IL; nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Charles Edward Davis; brothers, Harold, James, Calvin, Charley and Marion Goble ; sisters, Elsie Smith, Eleanor Rupert and Hazel Domurat.
Emma Jean was a 1944 graduate of Westfield High School where she was class valedictorian. She was a lifelong Westfield, IL resident and a member of the Clark County Ladies Home Extension. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, puzzles and making jewelry.
Graveside inurnment will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield, IL with Rev. Walter Miller officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.