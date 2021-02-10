COLUMBIA, Missouri — Erin Elliott of Columbia, MO, passed away in her home on February 5, 2021. Erin was born on October 9, 1971, in Mattoon, IL.

She is survived by her mother, Mary (Hart) Elliott; her brother, Kevin (Sandra Ahten) Elliott; her sister, Jody (Jeff) Horn; her nephew, Cordy Horn; her niece, Delaney Horn; and her long-time partner, Jim Ertle and his son, Ben. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Elliott.

Erin graduated from Charleston High School in Charleston, IL, and obtained a BS degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from Eastern Illinois University, before changing fields and obtaining her JD degree from the University of Missouri. She worked as a lawyer specializing in governmental relations, with a focus on medical issues.

Erin loved to travel and visited about every corner of the world, from Icelandic glaciers to the tip of South America, from Africa to Australia. She was an adventurer, whether diving off beautiful reefs, photographing exotic wildlife, or traipsing through the jungle in the middle of the night. When friends or family were off to visit a U.S. city, Erin always had recommendations for restaurants and sight-seeing. She was an avid music lover and seldom missed going to South by Southwest in Austin, TX.