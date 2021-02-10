COLUMBIA, Missouri — Erin Elliott of Columbia, MO, passed away in her home on February 5, 2021. Erin was born on October 9, 1971, in Mattoon, IL.
She is survived by her mother, Mary (Hart) Elliott; her brother, Kevin (Sandra Ahten) Elliott; her sister, Jody (Jeff) Horn; her nephew, Cordy Horn; her niece, Delaney Horn; and her long-time partner, Jim Ertle and his son, Ben. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Elliott.
Erin graduated from Charleston High School in Charleston, IL, and obtained a BS degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from Eastern Illinois University, before changing fields and obtaining her JD degree from the University of Missouri. She worked as a lawyer specializing in governmental relations, with a focus on medical issues.
Erin loved to travel and visited about every corner of the world, from Icelandic glaciers to the tip of South America, from Africa to Australia. She was an adventurer, whether diving off beautiful reefs, photographing exotic wildlife, or traipsing through the jungle in the middle of the night. When friends or family were off to visit a U.S. city, Erin always had recommendations for restaurants and sight-seeing. She was an avid music lover and seldom missed going to South by Southwest in Austin, TX.
Mentioning one of her favorite films might result in her reciting scenes and dialog verbatim. Erin was devoted to her family, conversing daily with her mother, Mary and sorely missing her father, Ray. She doted on her beloved niece and nephew, Delaney and Cordy. Her time with her brother, Kevin and sister, Jody were filled with laughter and endless swapping of stories and viewpoints. Her brilliant smile and sparkling eyes always lit up a room. Her heartbroken family will seek comfort in the memories of their sweet and beautiful daughter, sister, and "nanny."
In accordance with Erin's wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no visitation or services. She will share a memorial stone with her loving father, Ray at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston, IL.
