WINDSOR — Erin Renae Newton, 38, of Windsor, IL passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Erin was born on June 15, 1983, in Mattoon, the daughter of Scott and Debra (Banks) Phelps. She was a 2001 graduate of Windsor High School. She enjoyed hiking, spending time with her family and her four-legged family members.

Surviving are her children: Zachary Wideman, Alexis Wideman, Madison Newton and Jordan Newton, all of Windsor; mother and stepfather, Debbie and Roger Tipsword of Windsor and brother, Tyler (Amber Longtin) Phelps of Lansing, MI.

She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Phelps and grandparents.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made in her name for her children's education and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Erin's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.