AVA — Esther Fern (Lee) Schlabach, 83 of Ava, IL, formerly of Arthur, IL, passed away at 6:30 AM. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at her son's residence in rural Tuscola, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Shawnee Amish Church-East, Campbell Hill, IL. Burial will be in the Shawnee Amish Church Cemetery-East, Campbell Hill, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the HCK West Building in rural Arthur, IL, and any time after 10:00 AM on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Richard Schlabach residence, 213 Foss Road, Ava, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.