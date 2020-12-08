Esther L. Ptomey

MATTOON — Esther Louise Ptomey, age 89 of Mattoon, IL passed away surrounded by her loved ones, Sunday evening, December 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Brad Brown will officiate with the assistance of Pastor Matt Frederick. A committal service will immediately follow in Beals Cemetery in Trilla, IL. The visitation will be at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020; an additional visitation will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 until the time of service at the funeral home.

Esther was born on July 16, 1931 in Mattoon, IL to the late Thomas M. and Effie F. (Hornbeck) Dobbs. She married Robert Lee Ptomey on May 23, 1952 in Charleston, IL; he preceded her in death on July 14, 1983. She is survived by one son, Michael D. Ptomey and wife Cassidy of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: Shannon Ptomey, Dustin Ptomey, Blake Masse, Keira Ptomey all of Mattoon, IL; one great-grandchild, Riley Schaffer; three brothers: Robert Dobbs of Mattoon, IL, Earl Dobbs of Mattoon, IL, Roger Dobbs of Charleston, IL. She is preceded in death by two sons, John and Gary Ptomey; eight brothers and two sisters.