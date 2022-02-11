SUFFOLK, Virginia — Ethan Tyler Fritts, age 22, of Suffolk, VA, formerly of Mattoon, IL, and Evansville, IN, passed away at 1:50 PM, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his residence in Suffolk, VA.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, February 14, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. A committal service will immediately follow at Drummond Cemetery in Neoga, IL. Military Rites will be conducted by the Mattoon VFW Post 4325. The visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Ethan was born on January 11, 2000, in Mattoon, IL. He is survived by Amanda Jo Cavitt (mother) and wife Julie Moore of Mattoon, IL; Erik (Father) and Nichole Fritts of Evansville, IN; three sisters: Suzy and Caroline Fritts of Evansville, IN; Sammie Stokes of Decatur, IL, who was also his best friend; maternal grandmother, Dianna Hancock of Norfolk, VA; maternal grandfather, Bruce Cavitt of Toledo, IL; paternal grandmother Patty Fritts of Effingham, IL; paternal grandfather, Dennis Fritts and wife Bev of Toledo, IL; great-grandparents, Richard and Betty Tucker of Mattoon, IL.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Robert and Amy Cavitt.

Ethan lived in Mattoon, IL, and Evansville, IN. He was an athlete, playing basketball, football and running track. After he graduated from North High School in Evansville, IN, Ethan joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country and was accepted into Honor Guard. After his honorable discharge, he joined Suffolk Police Academy, continuing to serve and protect his community.

Ethan loved spending time with friends and family. His friendly smile and caring personality will be forever engraved in the hearts of his loved ones along with the endless memories he left behind.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to the American Legion, 206 S. New Jersey St., Toledo, IL 62468.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.