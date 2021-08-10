MATTOON — Ethel Adelaide "Addie" Wright 96, of Mattoon, Illinois, formerly of Neoga, Illinois and Stockton, California, passed away peacefully at Odd Fellow Rebekah Harmony Center on August 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 12, 2021 at the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery, Neoga, IL.