Dec. 5, 1926 - Feb. 8, 2023

MATTOON — Ethel Elizabeth O'Day, age 96, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 7:10 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Charleston, IL.

As per her wishes, there will be no formal services. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon, IL. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of arrangements.

Ethel was born on December 5, 1926, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Milo O. and Lillie J. (Sheeks) Early. She married James "Jim" O'Day on April 30, 1949, in Paducah, KY; he preceded her in death on January 24, 1976.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie L. O'Day of Charleston, IL; a special niece, Kathie D. Early of Mattoon, IL; as well as other nieces and nephews; special friend, Nancy Donnell of Mattoon, IL; and her beloved cat, Dusty. She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert "Bob" Early; and one sister, Marion Whallon.

In 1946, Ethel graduated from Mattoon High School in Mattoon, IL. She enjoyed a quiet life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Ms. O'Day was the senior member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL.

The family would like to offer their deepest gratitude to Ethel's friends and the caring staff at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful love and support they offered, and to Dr. Andrew Gage for the excellent care he provided.

Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th St., Mattoon, IL, 61938, or Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 N. County Rd. 1120E, Charleston, IL 61920.

Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th St., Mattoon, IL, 61938, or Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 N. County Rd. 1120E, Charleston, IL 61920.