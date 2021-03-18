MATTOON — Ethel Marie (Robinson) Roberts, age 79, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Westfield, IL passed away at 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, IL. She was born February 24, 1942 in Westfield, IL the daughter of Jesse B. Robinson and Mabel M. Willison Robinson. On November 2, 1958 she married Charles Raymond Roberts in Westfield, IL.

Survivors include her husband of sixty two years, Charlie Roberts of Mattoon, IL; children: Charles A. Roberts (Phyllis) of Mattoon, IL, Kevin M. Roberts (Jessie) of Mattoon, IL; Stephen D. Roberts (Diane) of Windsor, IL and Crystal Renee Cohoon (Chad) of Mattoon, IL; brother, Ronald Robinson (Pam) of Martinsville, IL; sister, Vickie Benefiel (Alan) of Greenup, IL; sister in law, Charlotte Robinson of Lake City, FL; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Robinson; sisters: Mary Carrell and Peggy Ann Robinson; and great granddaughter, Bianca Bolen.

Ethel was retired after many years of private home health care and a nursing assistant in many nursing homes in the Mattoon, IL area. She was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. Ethel enjoyed flower gardening, camping and spending time with her cats. She especially loved any time she could spend with her grandchildren.