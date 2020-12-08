CHARLESTON — Eugene Bezruki, age 71 of Charleston, IL passed away on March 18, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be conducted for both he and his mother at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston with Father Braden Maher presiding. Inurnment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or a local pet shelter. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Eugene was born May 23, 1948 in Mittenwald, Germany to Mike and Vera (Piotenko) Bezruki in the displaced persons camp while his parents were waiting to immigrate to America. The family settled in Charleston in 1950. Eugene graduated Charleston High School, followed by Community College in Effingham, IL, then joined the U.S. Air Force. After a 23 year military career, he returned to Charleston. At the time of his death he was survived by his mother, Vera Bezruki of Overland Park, KS; his siblings: Lydia (Richard) Marien of Overland Park, KS, Don (Peggy) Bezruki of Verona, WI, Chris (Ann) Bezruki of Wichita, KS; and many nieces and nephews.