Jan. 16, 1924 - May 21, 2022

MATTOON — Eugene Janes, age 98, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:33 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Zoar Primitive Baptist Church, 13479 County Rd 150E, Humboldt, IL, 61931, with Pastor Ed Waggle officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Zoar Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Eugene was born on January 16, 1924, south of Arcola, IL, the son of Harold Janes and Cleta Flo (Brown) Janes. He married Margaret Nash on July 18, 1945. She preceded him in death in 2016.

Survivors include children: Don Janes of Charleston, IL, Evelyn Hildebrand of Charleston, IL, Ruth (Bill) Fuqua of Mattoon, IL, Carolyn (Denny) Wilson of Mattoon, IL, Harlan (Brenda) Janes of Mattoon, IL, and Martha (Ed) Waggle of Mattoon, IL; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and ten and counting great-great-grandchildren.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Dale Hildebrand; ten siblings; and three grandchildren.

Eugene served honorably in the US Marines during WWII, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was privileged to go to Washington, D.C. on the Central Illinois Honor Flight. While serving in WWII, he was wounded in Saipan and spent eighteen months in the hospital. Eugene served as a pastor for Zoar Primitive Baptist Church for close to 60-years; he traveled extensively preaching all over the United States. He also worked as a Meadow Gold Dairy milkman for 12-13 years. Eugene rehabbed and owned rental properties in Mattoon. He had a great work ethic and enjoyed working so much that he would whistle and sing while he worked. "Grandpa" will be remembered for his gentle and sweet spirit and for his love for his family.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Zoar Primitive Baptist Church.