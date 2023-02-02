March 20, 1922 - Feb. 1, 2023

MATTOON — Eulalia Earlene Sweet, age 100, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Eulalia was born on March 20, 1922, in Cumberland County, the daughter of Earl Randolph and Letha (Zikes) Randolph. She married Charles E. Sweet on February 14, 1942. He preceded her in death on January 20, 1999.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcia L. Baker; grandsons: Mitchell (Kami) Morrison and Kelly (Candace) Sweet; three great-grandchildren: Baylee, Dillan, and Payton Morrison.

Eulalia was preceded in death by her husband; son, Edmon Sweet in 2018; and son-in-law, John C. Baker.

Eulalia was married to Charles E. Sweet for 57 years prior to his death. She was a member of Johnstown United Methodist Church. Eulalia volunteered at Douglas-Hart Nature Center. She loved to take pictures and liked to cook and try new recipes. Eulalia will be greatly missed.

