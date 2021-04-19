Evanell 'Abby' Moore

Evanell was a devoted wife for 58 years before the love of her life passed away. She worked for Virgil Baker oil painting and was an Avon lady for many years. Evanell worked for Cap and Gown in Arcola before retiring. She loved reading, art and drawing. Evanell cherished spending time with her family and friends. Her lust for life was contagious and she brought love and joyful laughter to everyone she met. Evanell will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.