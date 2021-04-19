COOKS MILLS — Evanell "Abby" Moore, age 91, of Cooks Mills passed away at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Virgil Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Humboldt Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home.
Evanell was born on April 9, 1930 in Humboldt the daughter of Ed and Lela Jane (Reece) Landreth. She married John Frederick Moore on May 26, 1947. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2005.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky (Randy) Rice of Charleston, IL; sons: John W. (Christina) Moore of Cooks Mills, IL, Roger L. Moore of Cooks Mills, IL and William F. Moore of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Melissa (Steve) Joel of Jacksonville, FL, Lindsey (Kenneth) Fry of Decatur, IL, Mark (Mariana) Rice of Charleston, IL, Kimberly (Mitch) Newell of Charleston, IL, Brandy (Brian) Price of Lerna, IL, John A. (Courtney) Moore of Westpoint, IN, Breanna Moore of Mattoon, IL and Blaine Moore of Neoga, IL; great-grandchildren: Olivia and Lucas Rice, Kenneth, Lynnly and Konner Fry, Briar, Brayleigh, Brittley and Brooklee Price, Dylan and William Moore; sister, Jo Anne Shoot of Mattoon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Evanell was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Wayne, Willard, Clifford, Floyd and Edwin; and five sisters: Irene, Faye, Norma, Agnes and Audrey.
Evanell was a devoted wife for 58 years before the love of her life passed away. She worked for Virgil Baker oil painting and was an Avon lady for many years. Evanell worked for Cap and Gown in Arcola before retiring. She loved reading, art and drawing. Evanell cherished spending time with her family and friends. Her lust for life was contagious and she brought love and joyful laughter to everyone she met. Evanell will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
