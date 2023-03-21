A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 24, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Pastor Dennis Strawn will officiate. The committal service will immediately follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.