Aug. 10,1934 - June 23, 2022

FREEPORT, Texas — Evelyn (Jean) Barrientes, 87 of Freeport, TX, passed away June 23, 2022, at Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson, TX.

Evelyn was born August 10,1934, in Mattoon, IL.

Evelyn was married to Harold (Ike) Jean from September 17,1955, until his passing on December 24, 1994. She later married Louis Barrientes, deceased.

Evelyn was an excellent cook. She used that talent to manage restaurants for GC Murphy Co, Walgreens, and Kmart.

After her retirement she was involved with the VFW Women's auxiliary in Clute Texas where she served as the president for several years.

Evelyn is survived by six children: Harold (Leslie) Jean, Eva (Terry) Leitch, Jeff (Patty) Jean, Jim (Tammy) Jean, Jerry (Terri) Jean, and Jon (Brenda) Jean. Also, 10 Grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by one grandson; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Arthur Bourbon and Lowe Cemetery, Arthur, IL.