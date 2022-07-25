May 28, 1936 - July 20, 2022

THOMPSONVILLE — Evelyn Joan Claxon, 86, of Thompsonville, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Herrin Hospital at 6:05 p.m.

Evelyn was born May 28, 1936 in Champaign, IL to Frank and Lucille (Crose) Oakley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darol Dean Claxon on September 17, 2018; parents; infant son, David Dean Claxon; brothers: Gerald, Harold, Paul, and Glenn Oakley; sisters: Jean Mills, Jane Oakley, Betty Warner, and Norma Marts.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Dianna (Richard) Crawford; brother, Donnie (Florence) Oakley; sister, Mary (Richard) Harford; grandchildren: Amber (Jason) Herrmann and Scott (Elizabeth) Crawford; great-grandchildren: Paisley Herrmann and Tristan Crawford.

It was her wish to be cremated with no services.