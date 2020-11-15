TOLEDO — Evelyn Louise (Cooper) Pugh, 82, of Toledo, IL passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2020. A walk through visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo from 1:00 to 2:00. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Toledo Cemetery.

Evelyn was a loving wife to her husband, Norbert, of 54 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was an active member of the community and enjoyed being on the go. Playing card games with friends and attending concerts or sporting events of grandchildren were her favorite pastimes. Evelyn retired from Cumberland Rehab and Health Care after 25 years, was a member of the Toledo Christian Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and The Red Hat Society. She was involved in activities at the Life Center of Cumberland County and also volunteered her time at the Heartland Christian Village in Neoga.