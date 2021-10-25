Evelyn Marie (Goble) Pinnell

CHARLESTON — Evelyn Pinnell, 99, of Charleston, passed away at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Villas of Hollybrook in Charleston, Illinois. Evelyn was a former resident of the Kansas and Ashmore, Illinois areas. Evelyn was born in Edgar County, Illinois on November 22, 1921, the daughter of Edwin and Lillian (Honnold) Goble. She was united in marriage to Wayne Pinnell on December 7, 1941 at the home of her parents. Wayne preceded her in death in 2009 after sixty-seven years of marriage.

She is survived by a daughter, Diana (Jim) Slager of San Jose, CA; a son Jerry (Donna) Pinnell of Charleston, Illinois; five grandsons: Steve (Joetta) Pinnell of Kansas, Illinois, Matt Davis of Kansas, Illinois, Jason (Priscilla) Pinnell of Verona, Wisconsin, Jarod (Ashley) Pinnell of Dewey, Illinois, and Justin Pinnell of Champaign, Illinois; two granddaughters: Tiffany (Chris) Larson of San Jose, California and Deb Davis of Springfield, Illinois; five great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen C. Pinnell; and brothers: Ervin Goble, Lloyd Goble, and two infant brothers.

Evelyn was a homemaker and a hard-working farm wife. Being devoted to her family, she was forever interested in the activities and schooling of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a loyal fan to the St. Louis Cardinals and also the Fighting Illini. She was a member of the Kansas Methodist Church and Ashmore Home Bureau.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to Lincolnland Hospice or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Reverend Phil Tribby officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, rural Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021.