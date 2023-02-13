March 17, 1951 - Feb. 9, 2023

CHARLESTON — Evelyne Ann (Robinson) Tobias Grubb, 71, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 12:48 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home.

Evelyne was born March 17, 1951, in Columbus, IN, the daughter of Keith and Wilma Galyan Robinson, Sr. On April 5, 1969, she married Cecil Tobias, he died April 12, 1993. She later married Peter M. Grubb on March 14, 2000, until his death on August 12, 2012. Evelyne was blessed to have made numerous friends in Charleston with TOPS group, knitting group and lunch friends.

She continued to attend Antioch Church of Christ with her second husband along with attending the Dowell Hill Church of Christ which her mother, Wilma Robinson, was instrumental in founding.

Knitting and crocheting were among some of Evelyne's favorite things to do. Each of her pieces were beautiful and special to each individual that received a piece of her work. She loved visiting with friends and attending the family campouts as she could. Her faith was important to her.

Survivors include her children: Foster Keith (Diane) Tobias, Jeffery Wayne (Chanda) Tobias, both of Columbus; step-children: Phillip Grubb of Charleston, IL, Mark (Debbie) Grubb of Paris, IL, Brenda Ely of Mt. Carmel, IL; grandchildren: Jeffery (Rebekah) Tobias, Candra Tobias, Mercedes (Jeff) Large, Trevor (Alexus Smith) Patton, Nick (Mikayla) Tobias, Alexis Tobias, Stephen Patton, Jacob (Joplyn Adams) Tobias, Porsche Tobias; sisters: Elena Bastin of Bloomington, Twilla (Larry) Abram of Solsberry, IN; brothers: Colin Keith Robinson, Jr. of Columbus and Keenin (Linda) Robinson of Bloomington; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-grandbaby on the way! She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Cecil Tobias; second husband, Peter M. Grubb.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home on Jonathan Moore Pike with Brothers Jeremy Pierce, Larry Abram and Keenin Robinson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Evelyne will be laid to rest next to her first husband, Cecil at Flat Rock Baptist Cemetery in Columbus, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to any hospice of the donor's choosing.

