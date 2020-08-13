HUMBOLDT — Everett “EB” William Bennett, age 83, of Humboldt, IL passed away at 9:14 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL. Pastor Travis Spencer will officiate. The visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until the time of the service at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home.

Everett was born on February 10, 1937 in Humboldt, IL the son of the late Hugh and Irma (Daily) Bennett. He is survived by one daughter, Lori Daniels of Shelbyville, IL; one brother, Don Bennett of Bushnell, FL; two grandchildren, Brian Fuller, and Trisha Keith of Mattoon, IL; and six great-grandchildren, Whitney, and Tanner Keith, Pierce Boyer, Carmen, Brooklyn, and Bradley Fuller of Mattoon, IL. He was preceded in death by one brother, David Bennett.

Everett worked at Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company in Mattoon, IL as a network technician where he retired after several years of employment. Through the course of his life he held many memberships including: Moose Lodge in Mattoon, IL; Eagles Club in Mattoon, IL; American Legion in Mattoon, IL; and Grand Lodge of Illinois Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Mattoon, IL.