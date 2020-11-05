MATTOON — Everett Schoonover, Jr., age 90 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 12:20 PM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mattoon Health Care.

A visitation in his honor will be held from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Everett was born on September 30, 1930 in Champaign County to Everett Sr., and Alta (Napier) Schoonover. He married Zella A. Huffman on January 6,1951 in Urbana, IL; she preceded him in death on March 8, 2016. He is survived by one daughter, Pam Loy of Mattoon, IL; one son, Sam Schoonover and wife Karen of Thomasboro, IL; three grandchildren: Andrea Bean and husband Jeff of Mattoon, IL, Christopher Schoonover and wife Ashleigh of Thomosboro, IL, Hayze Schoonover of Thomosboro, IL; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Ard of Mahomet, IL. He is preceded in death by one son, Timothy Schoonover; four brothers; and three sisters.