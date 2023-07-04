Feb. 11, 1932 - June 30, 2023

SULLIVAN — Father John E. Sohm, 91, of Sullivan, entered eternal life at 7:09 a.m. on June 30, 2023, at Aspen Creek, Sullivan.

Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be held July 7, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Columcille Catholic Church, Sullivan, IL. Father John Titus will be the Celebrant.

Father Sohm was born on February 11, 1932, in Quincy, IL the son of George Joseph and Isabelle Ann (Terwische) Sohm. In 1943 the Sohm family moved to Decatur where he graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1950.

Father Sohm attended St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein, IL and was one of eight men ordained May 24, 1958, by Bishop William A. O'Connor at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield. Six of the eight were from Decatur, and five were from the St. Teresa Class of 1950.

Father Sohm's first assignment in 1958 was as an assistant at St. Joseph Parish in Granite City. He went on to serve as an assistant at St. Agnes Parish, Springfield; St. Raymond Parish, Raymond; and St. Patrick Parish, Alton. After his early years in ministry as an assistant, Father Sohm alternately held the titles pastor/parochial administrator/sacramental priest. No matter what title he held, he was always a dedicated priest who spent many years serving in a handful of parishes. Throughout his priesthood he was a staunch defender of the unborn.

In 1970 he was named Parochial Administrator and then Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Shelbyville and St. Columcille Parish in Sullivan. He lived and served at St. Columcille for over 40 years and most recently as Pastor Emeritus. Additionally, he served St. Isidore Parish in Bethany for many years and for shorter periods of time at Holy Family Parish in Mount Sterling and Sacred Heart Parish in Dalton City. He was also a Chaplain at a state prison.

Father Sohm is survived by his sister, Mary Wolfe; many nephews and nieces; and his St. Columcille Parish family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Ackrill.

Father Sohm loved the priesthood and was a faithful servant of Christ and His Church.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.