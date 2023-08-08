Jan. 21, 1929 - Aug. 6, 2023

MATTOON — Faye Louise Haddock, age 94 of Charleston, SC formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Harmony of West Ashley, Charleston, SC.

A graveside service in her honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon, IL. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Faye was born on January 21, 1929, to the late Fay Elmo and Myrtle Dell (Ross) Parsons. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela J. Wilson and husband Michael of Charleston, SC, Angela J. Ansanelli and husband Charles of Novato, CA; one brother, Donald Parsons and wife Kaye of Orange Beach, AL; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mattoon, IL, Faye participated in the Chancel and Bell Choirs. She was the Student Life Administrator at Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL and prior to that she was employed at Kuehne Manufacturing in Mattoon, IL. She earned a Lifetime Award for her long-term membership in the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 Parent Teacher Association and was active in the Girl Scout Association.

Throughout the years, Faye remained active and stayed physically fit by bicycling, pool group, and walking all over town. She enjoyed playing Bridge, traveling, and bowling.

Faye was a loving and involved mother who was always present in the lives of her daughters. As a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

