CHARLESTON — Faye VanBellehem, age 98, passed on May 3, 2021 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing. There will be no services at this time.
Faye was born December 12, 1922, a daughter of Alva and Oakney (Cotton) Holsapple. Faye graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a master's degree. She married Carlos Nugent in 1945, their union resulting in three children: Rita, Monte and Karla. Faye later married Bryce VanBellehem in 1957 and they were married for 33 years.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Monte Nugent and wife, Linda; her daughter, Karla Hornbeck and husband, David; grandchildren: Brent Conley, Justin Wright and Jessi Millage; great-grandchildren, Katie Conley and Sawyer Millage; step-grandchildren: Lisa Peplow, Cory Benge and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Rita Wright and four siblings.
Faye's long-time teaching career, spanning 48 years, began in several rural one room schoolhouses where she taught first through sixth grades for 15 years: then an additional 23 years at Jefferson Elementary as a fifth-grade teacher. After she retired, she moved to Arkansas for several years and relocated back to Charleston where she resumed her teaching career as a substitute teacher for an additional 10 years. She often spoke fondly about how much she enjoyed her past students.
Faye was a member of the Coles County Retired Teachers Association, Illinois Teachers Association, National Education Association, Red Hat Society, Women of the Moose Charleston Chapter #1175, and a life member of the Charleston VFW Auxiliary.
