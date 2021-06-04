SUN CITY, Arizona - Floyd G. Leonard, 74, passed away May 30, 2021, after a courageous two-year battle with stage IV esophageal cancer. Floyd was born March 28, 1947, in Escanaba, Michigan to Claude and Mary (Carnes) Leonard. He was the youngest of six children and had a penchant for mischief.

Floyd graduated from Mattoon High School in 1966 and went on to attend Eastern Illinois University where he was a proud member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and Botany in 1971 and a Master's degree in Education in 1973. Floyd worked in educational sales which moved him from Chicago to San Francisco to Los Angeles and finally to the Phoenix area. He traveled often for sales calls and explored the country while helping other sales associates. He enjoyed reading, mostly historical novels, and biographies as well as fiction. He also enjoyed camping, writing, and spending time with his family. He had an unbreakable bond with his twin brother Lloyd.

Floyd married Sandra Sawyer of Chicago, Illinois in 1972. They had four children all of whom graduated from four-year universities. Floyd was a devoted father and enormously proud of his children and their accomplishments. After 29 years of marriage, Floyd divorced. He lived the last five years of his life with Lorraine Pelletier of Sun City, Arizona.

Floyd is survived by his children: Laura (Steve), Angie (Rob), Melissa, Chad who all live in the Phoenix area; his four grandchildren: Trevor, Alexandra, Kailey, Cole; and his siblings: David Leonard of Danville, Illinois; Claudia Richardson (Gail) of Arcadia, Arizona; Sara Reed (David) of Charleston, Illinois and Lloyd Leonard of Nixa, Missouri. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ray Leonard.

Floyd will be remembered most for his generous heart and kind soul. There will be no service and Floyd will reach his final resting place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, Illinois in the Fall of 2021.