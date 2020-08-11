AUSTIN, TEXAS - Floyd Lewis Aufdenkamp, 82, of Austin, Texas passed away on August 5th, 2020.
Floyd was born in Mattoon, Illinois on August 20th, 1937, to Howard and Dorothy Aufdenkamp. He grew up in Charleston, Illinois. and attended Charleston High School.
Floyd married Sandra Christine Walker on November 15th, 1963 they were married for 53 years until Sandra’s death in 2017. Together Floyd and Sandy raised four children Kelly Ragan (Jesse) Laurie Miller-Fisk (Ralph) and Michael (Geannie), all of Austin, Texas and Sandra’s Daughter, Robin Wright, of Phoenix, Arizona."
Floyd is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, his sister Wynona Syfert (Larry), of Mode, Illinois, and several nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his Parents, his wife Sandra, and his Brother Fred.
Floyd enlisted in the United States Navy where he completed a 20-year career before retiring as a (Quartermaster) Petty Officer First Class. While in the Navy Floyd deployed numerous times Afloat, including as a “Plank Owner” of the USS Sacramento, (AOE-1) Fast Combat Support Ship, as well as the USS Camden (AOE-2). Floyd also completed four tours in Vietnam. While on one deployment he served as a Patrol Boat, River (PBR) Captain. Floyds awards included, The Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal Navy/Marine Corps 5th Award. National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal 4th Award, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Floyd will be remembered as a hard-working man that worked will into his 70’s. And uncanny sense of humor and would do anything to help his family. Floyd was the kinda man you would want to drink a beer with, listen to his stories and listen to you while you told yours!
Floyd will be greatly missed by those that knew him and loved him!
Currently funeral services pending.
“Fair Winds and Following Seas”
