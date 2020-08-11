× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Floyd Lewis Aufdenkamp, 82, of Austin, Texas passed away on August 5th, 2020.

Floyd was born in Mattoon, Illinois on August 20th, 1937, to Howard and Dorothy Aufdenkamp. He grew up in Charleston, Illinois. and attended Charleston High School.

Floyd married Sandra Christine Walker on November 15th, 1963 they were married for 53 years until Sandra’s death in 2017. Together Floyd and Sandy raised four children Kelly Ragan (Jesse) Laurie Miller-Fisk (Ralph) and Michael (Geannie), all of Austin, Texas and Sandra’s Daughter, Robin Wright, of Phoenix, Arizona."

Floyd is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, his sister Wynona Syfert (Larry), of Mode, Illinois, and several nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his Parents, his wife Sandra, and his Brother Fred.