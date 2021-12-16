 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frances E. Goad

Frances E. Goad

ARCOLA — Frances E. Goad, 83, of Arcola, IL, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, a the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St. in Arcola, IL. Rev. Rodney Houser will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News