Aug. 5, 1938 - Dec. 12, 2022

HAZEL DELL — Frances Kay Strange, of Hazel Dell, IL, passed peacefully away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at Heartland Manor in Casey, IL.

Graveside services will be held at the Hazel Dell Cemetery on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Larry Hollensbe will be officiating. The Barkley Funeral Chapel of Greenup, IL, is assisting the family.

Frances was born on August 5, 1938, in Hazel Dell, IL, daughter of Paul L. Luke and Helen Louise Tipsword Luke. On December 22, 1957, she married John Frances Strange in Hazel Dell, IL. He passed away on December 16, 2015.

Survivors include her children: Dorinda Lou Phillips (Rick) of Casey, IL, Bradley John Strange (Sherri) of Martinsville, IL, Douglas Luke Strange (Kathy) of Hazel Dell, IL; grandchildren: Jamie Phillips LaPlante (Chris) of McMinnville, TN, Kacie Phillips Moore (Brandon) of Pimento, IN, Ashbie Phillips Hanners (Jordan) of Greenup, IL, Bailey Strange Dix (Stephen) of Terre Haute, IN, Andy Kemper of Terre Haute, IN, Sydney Strange Foster (Campbell) of Martinsville, IL, Kayla Collier (Alex) of Casey, IL, Lucas Donhou (Dolton) of Casey, IL, Garett Strange (Maddie) of Fort Bragg, NC, and Waylon Strange (Karson) of Hazel Dell, IL; great-grandchildren: Stella Moore, Wyatt Moore, Aleah Kemper, Bradlee Kemper, Carmyn Kemper, Baby girl Foster due in February, Tavia Collier, Tenzi Collier, Rowyn Strange, Graham Strange, Baby Strange due in June, Addi Strange, Kaysen Strange, and Sutton Strange; and sister, Sandra Warfel of Mattoon, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen Luke; husband, John Strange; and infant daughter, Crystal Jo Strange.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital: 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

