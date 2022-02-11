CHARLESTON — Frances (Sue) Norlee Graves, 88, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga, IL.

Sue was born on January 20, 1934 in Lerna, the daughter of Harold and Gertie (Neese) Horn. She married the love of her life, Clarence (Gene) E. Graves on July 24, 1952, in Santa Barbara, CA. They shared 36-years of happiness until his untimely death in 1988.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl (Keith) Kowalczyk of St. Louis, MO, Franda (Rick) Newkirk and Chuck (Bobbett) Graves, both of Charleston, IL; grandchildren: Julie Justison of Phoenix, AZ, Kendree Spisak of Oregon City, OR, Genelle (Vance) Brakefield of St. Louis, MO, Nicole (Chris) Dienhelt of Chandler, AZ, Michelle Strohl, Doug (Chelsea Renfert) Graves, and Scott Graves, all of Charleston, ten great-grandchildren, several cousins, and her beloved friends: Shirley Nees, Betty Baldwin Stolzfus, and Jerri Biggs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers: Everett and Charles Horn.

Sue was a 1951 graduate of Charleston High School. Primarily a housewife, she loved to cook and bake. She took pride in extensively decorating her home for every holiday. In the early 1960's, she worked with her mother and Aunt Leta Sanders at the Charleston Sale Barn, which was owned by her brother Everett. Sue was secretary for the Wesley Foundation and later the co-manager of Country Charm in Arcola. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women's Club, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Auxiliary, Homemaker Extension Association, Charleston Women's Club, PEO, the Lunch Bunch, and Women of the Moose. Sue was especially proud for being a longtime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (Alpha Phi and Beta Mu) attending 17 International Conventions and serving as the Illinois St. Jude Coordinator. She originated and chaired the ESA Alpha Phi "Trick-or-Treat Scarecrow Project" in Charleston and participated in the 155 mile ESA bike ride from Memphis, TN to Little Rock, AR, both to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Besides spending time with family and friends, Sue loved to travel and would often drive herself cross-country, much to her family's distress.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lavender Ridge Memory Care of Effingham for the loving care they gave to Sue for several years and Heartland Senior Living of Neoga for their compassion and kindness at the end of her life.

All services will be private. Arrangements: Caudill-King.