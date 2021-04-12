KIRKSVILLE - Francis M. Drummond, Jr., 88, of Kirksville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 12:09 p.m. on Friday April 9, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Services honoring his life will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in the Camfield Cemetery in rural Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Oak Grove Baptist Church in rural Bethany; PO Box 135, Bethany, IL 61914.
Francis was born on June 27, 1932, in Gays, the son of Francis M. and Lura Ruth (Henderson) Drummond. Francis graduated from Windsor High School in 1951 and went on to serve 4 years active duty in the United States Navy as well as 27 years in the Navy Reserves. He spent 30 years working at Caterpillar in Decatur, retiring in 1986. He married Lelia "Ruthann" (Elder-Emel) Drummond on February 14, 1986.
Francis is survived by his wife, Ruthann; children: Ronald (Lynn) Drummond of Basehor, KS, Dennis (Lori) Drummond of Mattoon, Rhonda Eccles of Sullivan, Deborah Drummond of Texas and Pamela (Brian) Beauvais of Mattoon; step-daughter, Cindy (Joe) Taber of Sullivan; brother, Glen Drummond of Mattoon; sister-in-law, Geraldine Drummond of Gays and 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Theresa Gregor, a granddaughter, Jennifer Flynn; two brothers: Bob and Everett and sister, Ivadeen Salmons.
To read the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visitwww.mcmullinyoung.com.
