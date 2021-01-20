WESTFIELD — Frank Allen Bensley, 88, of Westfield, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
His graveside funeral with military rites will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard Funeral Home.
Frank was born August 26, 1932 in Cumberland County, IL, son of Birdie Jeannetta (Cutright) and Cassius Arthur Bensley, Sr. He married Rhoda Jean Bradley, November 1, 1952, she survives. Also surviving are their children: David Bensley and wife Janet of Collinsville, IL, Terry Bennett and husband Mike of Bogart, GA; Brett Bensley and wife Kelley of Charleston, and Mark Bensley of Westfield. Four grandchildren: Dan Bennett and wife Jessica, Brooke Boone and husband Zach, Bryanna Bensley, and Ryan Bensley; and three great-grandchildren: Abby, Emma, and Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Cassius Arthur Bensley, Jr.
Frank was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a quality control supervisor.
