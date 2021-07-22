Frank Butler

Frank was born January 26, 1935 in Ashmore, to Frank and Dorothy (Ogle) Butler. He married Robbie Wilson in February of 1957; she passed away July 12, 2002. Survivors include five children: Frank (Teresa) Butler of Villa Grove, IL, Sue (Karl) Dion of East Peoria, IL, Vicki Butler of Charleston, Chris (Julie) Butler of Charleston, and Teresa Butler (Sue Springer) of Oakwood, IL; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild (with another due this year); brothers: Jim, Richard, and Dan; and sisters: Shirley Harner, Karen Moore, and Phyllis Ellis, as well as several nieces and nephews, and his good friends and neighbors in Rardin. In addition to his wife of forty-five years, he was preceded in death by his parents, dear friend and companion of seventeen years, Charlotte Johnson, best friend/brother-in-law (someone he considered a true brother) Dale Hanner, step-grandson, Joel Kirkpatrick, brothers, Robert, Ron, and Larry, and sister, Norma Hanner.