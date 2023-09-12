CHARLESTON — Frank Dale Pearcy, 72, of rural Charleston, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at home with family at his side.

The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will with military rites by Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592 and Charleston American Legion Post #93 will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.