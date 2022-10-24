Jan. 23, 1931 - Sept. 17, 2022

PORTERVILLE, California — Frank "Kit" Stokes of Porterville, CA passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the age of 91. Frank was born on January 23, 1931 to Gerald and Ruth (Bloch) Stokes in Johnstown, PA. Frank graduated from Springfield High School in 1948. He went on to study English Literature at the University of Illinois.

After teaching at several Universities he brought his family to Charleston, IL in 1969 and began teaching English Literature at Eastern Illinois University. He remained there until his retirement in 1993 earning his Doctorate along the way.

Frank was a veteran of the Korean War. He served four years in the Air Force as an Airplane Mechanic and Instructor.

Frank married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Garcia, in 1954. They remained happily married until her death in 2010.

Frank is survived by four children: Robin (Dan) Coffey of Naperville, IL, Mary (Donnie) Irwin of Charleston, IL, Chris (Linda) Stokes of Porterville CA, Barbara (Paul) Judd of Montrose, CO; three grandchildren: Emily and Sarah Coffey and Caitlin France; and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife and son, Phillip.

A motorcycle enthusiast until late in his life he enjoyed traveling the highways, He was particularly fond of Route 66. Frank had an ear for music and his children will remember that he never met an instrument he couldn't play. An avid writer and storyteller, Frank had two novels published. In 2003 he converted one of his book of poems "Bethel Grove" into a play that was produced and performed at The Charleston Alley Theater.

At Frank's request the family is not planning a memorial service.