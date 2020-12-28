CHARLESTON — Frank N. Swolkin, age 96, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home.

A military service will be held following the Funeral Mass and burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston.

Frank was born June 6, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. Much of his childhood was spent in an orphanage following the death of his parents. Frank enlisted with the United States Army in 1942 and spent the next four years honorably serving his country with the Army Air Force during WWII. Frank served as an officer for the City of Chicago Police Department.

Frank married Joanne Babb on August 25, 1973 in Tinley Park, Illinois and she survives. He was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.

