Franklin D. "Frank" Enloe
TOLEDO — Franklin D. "Frank" Enloe, 86, of rural Toledo, IL, passed away at 2:36 PM Monday April 3, 2023.
Memorials are suggested to the Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln or Donor's Choice.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 26, 2023, from 1:00 PM until service time also in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Humboldt Township Cemetery in Humboldt, IL.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
