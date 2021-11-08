MATTOON — Fred Decker Jr., age 94, of Mattoon passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Heartland Senior Living.

Private services will be held. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Fred was born on March 5, 1927 in Charleston, IL. He was the son of Fred Decker and Bertha Mae (Adkins) Decker. He married Madonna Vogel on April 30, 1954. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2001. He married Gretchen Ketler Rawls on July 11, 2003. She survives.

Also surviving are stepdaughter, Stephanie Rawls Austin (Roy) of Monticello, IL; stepson, Elbert S. "Bert" Rawls IV (Carrie) of Waddell, AZ; five step-grandchildren: Paige E. Vogelzang, Nicholas A. Vogelzang and Sophia Rose Austin of Monticello, IL, Hayley J. Rawls and Kaiah N. Rawls of Waddell, AZ. Also surviving is one niece, Gail (Michael) Casey of Charleston, IL. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one half sister.

Fred attended a one room schoolhouse, Fowler School, was a graduate of Charleston High School, and moved to Mattoon in the mid-1950's. He believed "we were put on earth to improve things." Coming from humble beginnings, he grew up along the Embarras River during the Great Depression. Fred served proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII and was stationed at the United Nations in New York.

Always thrifty and a hard worker, he saved his army salary and was able to purchase his first house upon discharge. He often had several businesses going simultaneously. Fire Equipment Sales and Service, Decker Rentals & Real Estate, Grapette Bottling Company, and Fred's Gun Shop were most prominent. He also served for 20 years with the Mattoon Fire Department, retiring as Captain in the late 1970's.

It was his pleasure to assist individuals, various charities and service organizations in the local area.

Fred was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he was usher and lector.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be given to Sarah Bush Lincoln Foundation Hospice House, 1004 Health Center Drive Suite 202, Mattoon, IL 61938 or Lake Land College Foundation Nursing School Scholarship Fund, 5001 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon, IL 61938.

