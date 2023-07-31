Oct. 10, 1942 - July 29, 2023

MATTOON — Fred Eugene Spelman, age 80, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 9:20 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at OSF Healthcare in Urbana, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Arcola Township Cemetery in Arcola, IL. The visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the funeral home.

Fred was born on October 10, 1942, in Mattoon, IL to the late Charles and Anna E. (Reisner) Spelman.

He is survived by one brother, James "Jim" Spelman of Divernon, IL; two sisters: Carol Prater of Dennison, IL, Susie Wilson of Durango, CO; and his best friend, medical advocate, and helper, Curt Grissom of Mattoon, IL. He was preceded in death by two brothers: John Spelman, Charles Spelman, Jr.; and two sisters: Barbara Spelman and Erma Tison.

A construction worker, Fred worked at various locations throughout Mattoon and the Midwest. He had a broad range of skills and talents. With his wide assortment of tools, he loved tinkering in his garage, and collecting a mixed variety of items. He enjoyed reading his Bible and traveling to the Western states including Colorado and the Las Vegas area.

Fred was kindhearted but did not care for fluff or showiness. Over the years he endured several severe illnesses, including Polio, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, as well as kidney, heart, lung and arthritis issues. He was known as a survivor.

A friend to many, Fred will be deeply missed.

