CLEMENT, Fred Roy, 81, Martinsville, died Friday (April 21, 2023). Greenwell Funeral Home, Marshall.
GOBLE, Charlotte Newlin, 96, Casey, died Friday (April 21, 2023). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.
GREESON, Donna, 81, Neoga, died Monday (April 24, 2023). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
KEAMEY, Daniel "Danny" L., 65, Windsor, died Saturday (April 22, 2023). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.
LARIMORE, Chad L., 57, Effingham, died Sunday (April 23, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.
MITRI, Jan Aleene, 85, Mattoon, died Friday (April 21, 2023). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
