Funerals pending for Aug. 2

ADAMS, Patricia, 89, Bloomington, died Sunday (August 1, 2021). Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

SHORT, Robert E. Lee, 54, Chenoa, formerly of Fairbury, died Friday (July 30, 2021). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa.

