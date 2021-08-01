Funerals pending for Aug. 2

ADAMS, Patricia, 89, Bloomington, died Sunday (August 1, 2021). Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
SHORT, Robert E. Lee, 54, Chenoa, formerly of Fairbury, died Friday (July 30, 2021). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa.
