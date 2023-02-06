NEBERGALL, Karen Sue, 71, Casey, died Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.
ROY, Carl Timothy, 65, Mattoon, died Friday (Feb. 3, 2023). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
SCOTT, Wayne B., 80, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
THOMAS, Catherine J., 66, Shelbyville, died Monday (Feb. 6, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville.
YODER, Leona Faye, 86, Casey, died Friday (Feb. 3, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.
