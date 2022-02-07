Funerals pending for Feb. 8

BOLEN, Harold Lee, 79, Charleston, died Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.
BOWEN, Ronald Marvin, 82, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Feb. 2, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
CARMAN, Daryl Leroy, 74, Lake Mattoon, died Wednesday (Feb. 2, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
EVILSIZER, William Edward, 57, Mattoon, died Monday (Jan. 31, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
NOYES, Robert A., 92, Beecher City, died Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.