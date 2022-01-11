Funerals pending for Jan. 12

COOPER, Lowell L., 83, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
FINCH, Marian P., 85, Charleston, died Monday (Jan. 10, 2022). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.
JOHNSTON, Brenda Rose, 63, Mattoon, died Friday (Jan. 7, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
NEWLIN, Patricia Ann, 71, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 7. 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
ZACHOW, Larry M., 82, died Monday (Jan. 10, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
ZSCHAU, Joyce, 80, Mattoon, died Monday (Jan. 10, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.