Funerals pending for Jan. 12

COOPER, Lowell L., 83, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

FINCH, Marian P., 85, Charleston, died Monday (Jan. 10, 2022). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.

JOHNSTON, Brenda Rose, 63, Mattoon, died Friday (Jan. 7, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

NEWLIN, Patricia Ann, 71, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 7. 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

ZACHOW, Larry M., 82, died Monday (Jan. 10, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

ZSCHAU, Joyce, 80, Mattoon, died Monday (Jan. 10, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

 

