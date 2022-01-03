Funerals pending for Jan. 4

JACKSON, Jonathan Michael “Mike”, 68, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Dec. 28,2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.
MILLIS, Dale Evan, 81, Bountiful, Utah, died Sunday (Dec. 12, 2021). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.
PAULEY, Oliver Franklin, 83, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
PFORR, Raymond, 97, Mattoon died Friday (Dec. 31, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
STANBERRY, Thomas, 82, Mattoon, died Sunday (Jan. 2, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
TALAGA, W Richard "Rick", 67, Martinville, died Thursday (Dec. 30, 2022). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.
TAYLOR, Donald, 73, Mattoon, died Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
TUCKER, Loretta, 99, Mattoon, died Sunday (Jan. 2, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.