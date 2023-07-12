CHANEY, Linda L., 84, Mattoon, died Wednesday (July 12, 2023). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
PIERCE, Randy Lee, 66, Mattoon, died Tuesday (July 11, 2023). Evergreen Cremation Services, Champaign.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Beecher City
- James
- Georgia Ann
- Funeral Home
- Funeral
- Windsor
- Effingham
- Gunter
- Brenda
- John
- Charles E.
- Casey
- Vincent
- Patricia A.
- Danville
- Henry F.
- Charleston
- Jess H.
- Duane Allen
- Westfield
- Myrna Arlene
- Edward Jene
- Debby
- Edward F.
- Brenda Kay
- Zane
- Dennis Corwin
- Charles Eugene
- Strasburg
- Marie Elizabeth
- Vena
- Davis
- Mary
- Shane A.
- John Robert
- William Dean
- Ramsay
- Farrier
- Lexington
- Joanna
- Gina Dee
- Ray
- Carol Sue
- Campbell
- Dorothy Mae
- Decatur
- Central Cremation Center
- Buxton
- Jessica A.
- David B.
- Stewart
- Wanda Ilene
- Linda Kay
- Barbara Ann
- Ronald Eugene
- Richard Alan
- Judith Ann
- Allen
- Helen Elaine
- Plain
- Michael
- Norma Jean
- Sun Lakes
- Arizona
- Carol Stream
- Margaret Carole Comer
- Lois R.
- Lew
- Shirley Joan Carson
- Pend
- Patricia Sue
- Hemmett
- Mike
- Judy Ann
- Janey Ellen
- Assumption
- Fern
- Louise
- Harold W.
- Bloomington
- Mattoon
- Barbara J.
- John Wallace
- Carolyn
- Music
- Transportation
- Technical Terminology
- Automotive Industry
- The Economy
- Religion
- Ethnology
- Advertising
- Christianity
- Ornithology
- Mechanics
- Technology
- Politics
- Mines
- Crafts
- Islam
- Heraldry
- Physics
- Electricity
- Clothing
- Zoology
- Hydrography
- Textiles
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.