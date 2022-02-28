Funerals pending for March 1

HENSLEY, Joyce Jean, 83, Mattoon, died Sunday (Feb. 27, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
MAXEY, Cherry Viola, 85, Casey, died Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.
McWILLIAMS, Crystal M., 70, Findlay, died Sunday (Feb. 27, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
SEAMAN, Kyle Thomas, 70, Mattoon, died Sunday (Feb. 27, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
ZACHARY, Patricia Marlene, 72, Martinsville, died Sunday (Feb. 27, 2022). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.