Funerals pending for Oct. 25

ALTHAUS, Barbara Ann, 90, Mahomet, died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
FORD, Samuel, Sr., 79, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
HYLAND, Lela Frances “Lea” (Cutright), Mattoon, died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.
HOLT, Richard E. 74, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
ROTHROCK, Alex Timothy, 29, Bethany, died Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022). Howe & Yockey Funeral Homes, Shelbyville.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Beecher City
- James
- Georgia Ann
- Funeral Home
- Funeral
- Windsor
- Effingham
- Gunter
- Brenda
- John
- Charles E.
- Casey
- Vincent
- Patricia A.
- Danville
- Henry F.
- Charleston
- Jess H.
- Duane Allen
- Westfield
- Myrna Arlene
- Edward Jene
- Debby
- Edward F.
- Brenda Kay
- Zane
- Dennis Corwin
- Charles Eugene
- Strasburg
- Marie Elizabeth
- Vena
- Davis
- Mary
- Shane A.
- John Robert
- William Dean
- Ramsay
- Farrier
- Lexington
- Joanna
- Gina Dee
- Ray
- Carol Sue
- Campbell
- Dorothy Mae
- Decatur
- Central Cremation Center
- Buxton
- Jessica A.
- David B.
- Stewart
- Wanda Ilene
- Linda Kay
- Barbara Ann
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.