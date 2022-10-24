 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Oct. 25

ALTHAUS, Barbara Ann, 90, Mahomet, died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

FORD, Samuel, Sr., 79, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HYLAND, Lela Frances “Lea” (Cutright), Mattoon, died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

HOLT, Richard E. 74, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ROTHROCK, Alex Timothy, 29, Bethany, died Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022). Howe & Yockey Funeral Homes, Shelbyville.

