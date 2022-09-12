Funerals pending for Sept. 13

CHANCE, Charlene, 86, Findlay, died Monday (Sept. 12, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
McDANIEL, Larry Raymond, 72, of Charleston died Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Beecher City
- James
- Georgia Ann
- Funeral Home
- Funeral
- Windsor
- Effingham
- Gunter
- Brenda
- John
- Charles E.
- Casey
- Vincent
- Patricia A.
- Danville
- Henry F.
- Charleston
- Jess H.
- Duane Allen
- Westfield
- Myrna Arlene
- Edward Jene
- Debby
- Edward F.
- Brenda Kay
- Zane
- Dennis Corwin
- Charles Eugene
- Strasburg
- Marie Elizabeth
- Vena
- Davis
- Mary
- Shane A.
- John Robert
- William Dean
- Ramsay
- Farrier
- Lexington
- Joanna
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.