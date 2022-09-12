 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Sept. 13

CHANCE, Charlene, 86, Findlay, died Monday (Sept. 12, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

McDANIEL, Larry Raymond, 72, of Charleston died Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

